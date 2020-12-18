Some people dig out their neighbors as others rush to save parking spots in Lancaster

Thursday, the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping filled the air in Lancaster. Some people say they like the snow; there just isn't enough space for it all.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The City of Lancaster lifted its snow emergency Thursday morning at 10. People who parked their cars in designated parking garages had to remove them cars by 2 p.m. or be subject to paid parking fees.

Snow emergency routes can be found on the City’s website at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/services/parking-street-cleaning-snow-removal.

People who ventured outside for the first time were greeted with inches of snow and slush on the roads.

Some people, like Chris Taylor and Gotti Rodriguez, decided to help their neighbors dig out of the snow.

"I'm sweating. I've been doing this a couple hours now," said Taylor.

The two spent upwards of four hours snow blowing and shoveling all that Mother Nature left behind so some of their neighbors didn't have to.

"That's what we do. We do that for all our neighbors. We'll just keep going, and going, and going," said Rodriquez.

"We have an older gal who lives down here she just beat cancer, so we look out for her. We got a handicapped man across the street," added Taylor.

It's a kind gesture and one worth rewarding.

"What goes around comes around," smiled Taylor as he cracked open a beer.

"As you get older, you notice that it's better to do the right thing, do good things for other people," explained Rodriquez.

Many people in their neighborhood say it's the most snow they have seen in years.

"It's a lot," laughed Krystal Lowery. "But it's just enough."

Rather than dig out right away, Lowery and Grant Shaika took a walk to get coffee.

"I have off, and she has off, so we'll dig ourselves out later in the day. Coffee is the first priority," said Shaika.

As for the biggest problem?

"Just where to put it [the snow]. That's the biggest problem," explained Taylor. "When you have a snow like this, you have to have roadside parking, so you only have so many spots to put it. Then, you don't want to get your neighbors angry at you putting the snow on their vehicle or behind their vehicle."

Some people will resort to spot saving so their effort and parking spaces aren't robbed.