Local tire shops are facing challenges due to shortages

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Snow tires are in short supply as demand begins to increase.

“They’re calling me and trying to see if we can find it, which is getting hard to find tires right now," said Lisa Ruth, with Penn Tire Exchange.

Local tire shops like Penn Tire Exchange in Dallastown say they’ve been dealing with shortages for about 2 months.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve zeroed out when I’m looking for tires for someone. It’s hard to get them," said Ruth.

One of the key components to making tires is rubber, and like many industries, the rubber industry has been experiencing supply chain issues.

According to Gallagher Fluid Seals, in 2021, shortages were reported mainly due to flooding and leaf disease.

“The manufacturing plants are at a standstill, so it’s probably due to that," said Ruth.

Ruth also said prices have also increased.

“Snow tires have gone up to at least $20 dollars more. So, even used tires have gone up, that we have to buy, so everything," said Ruth.

She also says customer volume has dropped considerably.

“That affects our business and the revenue. And you know, we’re not making like we used to with the customers, they just can’t afford to do it.”

Right now, they say they’re doing all they can to meet the demand.