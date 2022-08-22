How using the library can help you combat inflation

Lancaster Public Library says that more people are taking advantage of the resources libraries provide as they deal with high inflation.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Families are looking for ways to relieve their wallets and save money amid high inflation. To combat the rising prices, some are turning to their local libraries.

“In the past, when we’ve had inflation, our numbers have gone up," said Lissa Holland, the Executive Director for the Lancaster Public Library.

“We are a source for free entertainment, be it books, be it music, CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays," said Holland.

“We have hotspots, so if families can’t get the internet, they can borrow a hotspot," said Holland.

There is a $10 fee to borrow the hotspot for the week. Another thing the library provides is access to public computers.

“[Families or individuals] can come in and use the internet on our public computers, or they can sit within the library if they have a device of their own, an iPhone, or anything else and use our Wi-Fi," said Holland.

John G. Miller with York County Libraries says families needing to trim technology costs can use public access computers and use Wi-Fi at the library with their own devices.