Some counties press Governor Wolf for all-mail election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are starting to press Gov. Tom Wolf to allow them to conduct the June 2 primary election entirely by mail amid fears that the coronavirus would pose a threat to poll workers and voters. 

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Monday said holding an in-person election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis would be a “disaster.” 

Wolf’s office says the governor is evaluating options to increase the percentage of voters who vote by mail.

Also Monday, the state Supreme Court upheld Wolf’s decision to shutter non-life-sustaining businesses during the pandemic. 

The June 2 primary is six weeks from today.

