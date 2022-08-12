Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York

Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom.

Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.

FOX43 reached out to Calderone, but she did not want to comment on the issue.

Some York residents, like Jeremiah Shoemaker, didn’t know about the severity of the situation.

“It’s disgusting, it makes our city look like a perverted area, I mean, nobody wants to see somebody with their pants around their ankles peeing or pooping, it isn’t right," said Shoemaker.

He himself has witnessed someone using the square as a bathroom.

“I saw a dude over there peeing and my girlfriend was walking with me at the time, and you know, she saw everything," said Shoemaker.

“I am very familiar with the unsheltered population and the things that they do in York City," said Emily Corcoran who works in downtown York.

Shoemaker says this behavior is going to drive people out of the square and downtown.

“They’re not going to want to sit inside and eat. Businesses are going to start losing a lot of money, cause people, they don’t want to see that," said Shoemaker.

Corcoran adds that the focus needs to be shifted more toward how the population can be helped.

“Provide them with places to use the bathroom, places for them to sleep, places for them to get food, instead of just boarding it up and that’s the end solution," said Corcoran.

The City of York provided FOX43 with a statement saying: