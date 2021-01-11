Social media helps reunite man with his wedding band

John Lefever thought he had lost his wedding band in his sink drain after washing his hands. Little did he know a customer had found the ring at Oregon Dairy.

LANCASTER, Pa. — John Lefever was reunited with his wedding band last week, after someone tracked him down on social media by using the inscription on the back of the ring.

Lefever said that he had gone to Oregon Dairy the previous weekend to go grocery shopping and when he came home and started washing his hands, he realized his ring was gone. He thought perhaps it had fallen down the sink drain.

Six days later, Lefever's granddaughter contacted him saying that someone had found his ring. Turns out, an anonymous Facebook user had seen the following post on the Oregon Dairy's page:

"Help!," the post read. "We are looking for the owner of this beautiful wedding band! It was found in our parking lot around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Inscribed on the inside of the ring is 'Eternally Yours GMS & JEL 12/2/61.'

If you think you know who it might belong to, please have them contact us at 717-656-2856 ext. 210."

This anonymous user used the date inscribed on the back of the ring to track Lefever down via social media.

According to Lefever, who is widowed, the ring now carries an even more special meaning because he thought it was lost. It would have been his 60th anniversary with his wife this upcoming December.

His message to the anonymous detective?

"I want to give them a kiss and say thank you," he said.

Oregon Dairy followed up on their original post on Facebook, to provide some closure to their followers: