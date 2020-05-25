Selinsgrove barber to open at 12:01 Friday morning

As Snyder County enters the governor's green phase on Friday, Duane DeWire will open his barbershop for the first time in more than ten weeks.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It's been a long two and a half months for business owners who were forced to close their doors because of COVID-19.

"I have people calling 6-7 times, are you open? Are you open? And we can't," Duane DeWire said.

Duane DeWire owns First Class Male Barbershop in downtown Selinsgrove.

He does not want to lose another minute of business, so he will open at 12:01!

"The lights above me are going to have the shop lit up in green. I'm already booked until 2:30 in the morning, and we're just going to work straight through," DeWire said.

DeWire is turning Friday's reopening into an event.

His first customer in more than ten weeks is not just getting a trim.

That customer will be donating 14 inches of hair.

"And then after that, I have a guy from Lewisburg, I have one from Hershey, one from Harrisburg. They're all coming in that night. They all want to be part of the fun," DeWire said.

DeWire says it will be easy to social distance here, as his waiting room chairs are six feet apart.

He has spent the past few weeks cleaning, preparing for Friday.

"It will be an option if they want to wear a mask. It has the rule of law, but it's not law. If they want me to wear a mask, I'll wear a mask. If they don't it's a free country," DeWire said.