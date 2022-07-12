Snow and ice must be removed from vehicles within 24 hours of heavy snowfall, according to new law

The law, named "Christine's Law" is designed to protect drivers from harmful projectiles that can fall from cars following heavy ice or snow storms.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new law was passed Monday that requires drivers to remove ice and snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy snow or ice storms.

Governor Wolf signed Act 90 of 2022 into law, which enacted the bill into law.

Senator Lisa Boscola (D-18) proposed the bill to help avoid future snow or ice-related tragedies.

The law, nicknamed "Christine's Law," was conceived after the death of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township on Christmas Day in 2005. Lambert was driving when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield.

“I have been fighting on behalf of the Lamberts to get Christine’s Law on the books ever since that tragic accident over a decade and a half ago,” Boscola said in a press release. “It’s been a long road to get this bill become law, but it was a fight I had to win for Christine’s husband Frank and son Matthew.”

Christine's Law will allow police to be more proactive. Before, they could only penalize drivers when serious bodily harm occurred from snow or ice projectiles. Now, officers can pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard.

"Act 90 is first and foremost about public safety,” Boscola said. “The goal of Christine’s Law is to increase public awareness and make people more vigilant about clearing snow and ice from their vehicles so that the tragedy that befell the Lamberts doesn’t happen to other families.”