'Beautiful': 125,000 snow geese make a temporary stay in Lancaster County

For many bird enthusiasts, or just people who enjoy a beautiful sight, it's a fleeting moment not to be missed.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 125,000 snow geese have been reported at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County, a popular stop on their annual migration route.

The sight draws people young and old from near and far.

"Wow!" exclaimed Amelia Britton, a 10-year-old from Annville, Lebanon County.

She's talking about the snowstorm of picturesque white birds people can see on land and water. The snow geese are migrating through Lancaster County before they head north.

"They just go 'wee!' Like a feather," said Britton with glee.

Britton told FOX43 she wanted to see the snow geese before she died.

"I think it's pretty graceful that these birds mate for life, and they stick together like a whole big family," explained Britton.

Britton is being home-schooled by her mother. They made the trip to Lancaster County from Annville so Britton could learn about the migration and cross the goal off her bucket list.

For others, though, it's less learning and more work.

Kevin Crilley of Montgomery County is on a mission.

"I'm looking for birds wearing neck collars with alpha numeric codes on them," he told FOX43.

Crilley is pinpointing and recording as many snow geese with neck collars as he can for researchers in Canada.

He drove over an hour and a half from Montgomery County to do so.

"This is something I've been doing for entertainment - just another aspect of bird watching since the late 1990's," said Crilley. "I wasn't real skilled at hunting and fishing. Some birders don't like to hear that... I'm not good at other things so bird watching seemed to fit."

The snow geese roost or sleep on the water, but they move to land for food. Soon, they will leave Lancaster County altogether.

"I really don't want them to go because they're beautiful," added Britton.

It's a timeless beauty that keeps people coming back year after year.