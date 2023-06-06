Smoke in the air: Pennsylvanians react to poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.

Much of Pennsylvania was left covered in smoke for almost an entire day as residents tried to figure out what was wrong.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "I've never seen anything like this in person it's chaos it's insanity," said Jayden Lillie of Scranton.

A wall of smoke left much of Scranton in a haze. This was the scene when looking down from the overlook along Route 307.

Adam Zenker had been cutting grass nearby when they pulled over to take a look.

"It's pretty crazy I started to notice it when I was looking at the sun 'cause it was red out and stuff like that," said Zenker. "It's really crazy I've never seen anything like it before."

"I just think it's absolutely insane, I mean I've never seen anything like this before Scranton is just completely covered in the smoke and it takes away from the beautiful scene here," Gabriella DeCesare from Moscow. She says the smoke can not only be seen for miles but also smelled. This aggravated her severe allergies.

"I have asthma I have very bad allergies and just smelling this right now. You know it really is just affecting my lungs and I feel bad for those people who are struggling with those health risks right now," said DeCesare.

It started getting hazy here Tuesday afternoon and by about 2 o'clock the smoke completely covered the sky, giving the sun an orange tint.

At the same time, Jason Crambo and members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company were preparing to kick off their largest fundraiser of the year.

"I think a lot of people not seeing the weather or watching the news and seeing that it's actually smoke. They're going outside and looking up in the air I think there's going to be a thunderstorm today when we all know from watching the weather that that's not the case," said Crambo.