Smoke from Canada blankets Pennsylvania

Massive wildfires continue to burn due to abnormally dry conditions.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — If you've been outside Tuesday, you might be wondering why it's so smokey.

It's wildfires burning thousands of miles away.

Those wildfires burning up north are blanketing our area in a haze.

There is a thick wall of smoke over Lackawanna County as far as you can see in either direction from the lookout along Route 307.

On a normal day, you would be able to see most of Scranton, but Tuesday you can only make out a couple of buildings and houses that are about a mile away.

This smoke comes from wildfires that are currently burning in Quebec, Canada.

That smoke made its way here early Tuesday afternoon.

By 2 o'clock, it completely covered the sky, giving the sun an orange tint.

People were out snapping photos of what they say looks like an apocalyptic scene out of a horror movie.

Adam Zenker of Scranton says, "It's pretty crazy. I started to notice it when I was looking at the sun 'cause it was red out and stuff like that, but yeah it's really crazy I've never seen anything like it before."

Gabriella DeCesare of Moscow tells Newswatch 16, "I just think it's absolutely insane, I mean I've never seen anything like this before. Scranton is just completely covered in the smoke and it takes away from the beautiful scene here."