The 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:30 p.m. on April 8 in Wyomissing.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A small earthquake struck in an eastern Pennsylvania community this week, though officials said it was unlikely many people felt it.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:30 p.m. on April 8 in the Berks County community of Wyomissing.