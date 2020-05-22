As businesses begin to reopen concerns remain for some small business owners

Small business owners worry if the customers who visited their stores before will come back

CAMP HILL, Pa. — More businesses are flipping their signs from closed to open since being shutdown in March to help mitigation efforts of COVID-19. As customers slowly return to the businesses they used to frequent, owners still worry about what the future will look like.

"Pretty much it's going to be me for right now until I see what business is like," said Lisa Decavalante, Little Black Dress Boutique owner.

Decavalante isn't calling her six part-time employees back just yet, until she knows the extra help will be needed.

"I don't really have a gauge if people feel comfortable coming out and shopping," said Dacavalante "Until I can gauge what the level of business is, I don't feel right bringing my employees back."

For small business owners not only are there worries about customers not returning, there's also the added challenge of making sure all safety measures are in place.

"It's so much more effort just to be open," said Dacavalante. "It's a lot more work for a lot less business."

Like all businesses, small business owners need to make sure they are following the safety guidelines put in place by the Wolf administration.

"Everything had to be sanitized," said Dacavalante. "Everything was clorox'd, mopped, wiped down, sanitized in every way possible. Re-steamed all the clothes, steamed curtains basically a whole sanitization top to bottom."

With so many safety precautions in place, and alternative ways to shop including, private shopping hours, and home deliveries, Decavalante is hopeful for the weeks ahead.

"We've put in new business models that will hopefully even things out and maintain our normal level of business," said Decavalante.