Small business owners express hope for future as they say they "don't try to compete with Amazon Prime days"

Owners remind everyone to shop local as businesses begin to rebound from COVID-19

Deb Bair tears up as I ask her if she feels a sense of pride for her business surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Business is picking up, thank god, and we just go day by day," she said as she noted tourism is starting to rebound as well in Gettysburg.

Her store, True Friends Boutique, sits in the heart of Lincoln Square. She noted the time period in which her business shut down was tough. But when her business reopened she said there was a time period where people weren't travelling which also made running her shop full of jewelry, stuffed animals, coffee, and scarves tough.

"It's very emotional because there were always times that you thought you weren't going to survive but you did," she said.

Just a short walk down the square Scott Wallace echoed the same pride and relief that the shops he owns with his wife, Lark Gifts & Nerd Herd Gifts & Games, also survived the pandemic.

In fact Wallace said his stores have seen record profits throughout the past few months as vaccinations have rolled out and people are travelling again to the tourist area and historic battleground.