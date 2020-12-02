Human skull found in Dauphin County; police say it could be connected to Heike Leich disappearance

A human skull was discovered in West Hanover Township, and police believe it may be connected to a woman who disappeared in 2007.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A human skull was discovered in West Hanover Township by a Forensic Anthropology team from Mercyhurst University.

Police say that members of the State Police and the Dauphin County Coroner's office joined the Anthropology team on February 11 for a search of a wooded area north of the 7800 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in West Hanover Township.

Authorities say that the discovery of the skull was originally made on February 9 by outdoorsmen hiking in the area.

At this time, officials have found no additional remains and further testing is necessary.

Police say that the proximity of the discovery location is of particular interest as it may connect to the disappearance of Heike Leich in 2007.

Authorities are continuing to investigate associations between the reamins and Leich, as well as other details surrounding her disappearance.