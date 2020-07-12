Going skiing or snowboarding this winter? Shops & slopes prepare for tackling crowds amidst COVID-19

The winter season is ushering in new rules for many popular ski destinations

Popular ski and snowboarding destinations are welcoming guests with some new rules as sports stores gear up for sales with COVID-19 precautions.

"Obviously, we're trying to use all the safety protocols that we can. We've got plexiglass in place. Obviously everybody's wearing masks. We require masks in the store. Sanitizing our hands regularly. Washing our hands. Basically, doing everything we can," said Shawn Withers at Mountainside Ski & Sports in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

The store has also added sanitizer stations and is not allowing returns on items like goggles and helmets because of COVID-19.

"We obviously have a limited number of seats in our boot fitting area So, we're limiting how many people can be in there at a time trying to space all that out. You know, if the store gets too crowded we will limit how many people can actually be in the store at any given time," said Withers.

Roundtop Mountain Resort and Liberty Mountain Resort are also taking extra precautions due to COVID 19 which includes requiring face coverings to access the mountain, indoor spaces, lines, chairlifts and gondolas, and anywhere that physical distance can't be maintained. It is also requiring reservations with pass holders getting priority access. The resort will also have cashless transactions at its hotels and restaurants.

Withers said he is hopeful that sales will stay high this winter at his store as he said he has seen a lot of early interest in the skiing and snowboarding season. However, he admitted it is too early to tell.

"It's a good outdoor, safe activity that we can socially distance and be able to do safely," he said.