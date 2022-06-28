x
Skateboarder lost control and struck a semi-truck in Chambersburg, police say

The skateboarder was seriously injured from the accident.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Franklin County skateboarder was seriously injured when he lost control while crossing a busy intersection and struck the rear of a semi-truck, Chambersburg Police said.

The accident occurred Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian lost control and struck the rear tandem axles of the truck, causing serious injury to themselves, according to police. 

A subsequent investigation showed that the pedestrian illegally entered the roadway and was at fault for the collision, police determined.

The pedestrian was transported from the scene and later flown to a trauma center with non-life threatening injuries. 

The Chambersburg Police Department are reminding people that skateboards and bicycles are prohibited on sidewalks in the downtown area. 

