Skateboarder lost control and struck a semi-truck in Chambersburg, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Franklin County skateboarder was seriously injured when he lost control while crossing a busy intersection and struck the rear of a semi-truck, Chambersburg Police said.

The accident occurred Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian lost control and struck the rear tandem axles of the truck, causing serious injury to themselves, according to police.

A subsequent investigation showed that the pedestrian illegally entered the roadway and was at fault for the collision, police determined.

The pedestrian was transported from the scene and later flown to a trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.