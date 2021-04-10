Six people taken to the hospital after car fails to stop at intersection

The incident occurred when an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign, crashing into a pickup truck.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department says that six people were taken to the hospital after an SUV didn't stop at an intersection, hitting another car.

The crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Chevy Equinox crashed into a Ford F-150.

According to police, the crash caused the Ford pickup truck to overturn into a nearby field, severely injuring 2 adults, a 3-year-old and 5-month-old child. The adult driver and passenger in the SUV were also injured in the crash. All six people involved in the accident were taken to local area hospitals.

There are no updates on the conditions of the patients.