Six new positives for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five additional residents and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC), the Cumberland County Communications Department released Tuesday.

The number has grown to 25 residents and five employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Thursday, the department said.

The residents are quarantining in their rooms in one section of the facility and the staff who tested positive are at home, according to officials.

The CNRC management team has been in daily contact with the state’s epidemiologist, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP), for guidance and contact tracing, the department said.

Officials say testing will continue until there are no positive cases.