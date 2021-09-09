Sinkhole slows traffic in Wrightsville

The opening has resulted in diverted traffic in the area of S. 3rd St. and Chestnut St. in Wrightsville Borough.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A sinkhole has caused a traffic issue in Wrightsville.

The opening has resulted in diverted traffic in the area of S. 3rd St. and Chestnut St. in Wrightsville Borough.

According to the Wrightsville Borough Council President, Eric White, the sinkhole is roughly 15' by 30' and opened around 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 8.

White says that crews will be working throughout the day, with hopes of having it repaired by this evening.

"Wrightsville sits on a great big rock, for lack of a better term," White explained.

"The water tends to follow the rock, and wash out under the road. So, we have a washout under the road and underneath the sidewalk and onto the property there."

Here is an overhead view of the sinkhole: