Silent Retreat at the Chestnut Hill Villa aims to provide an escape from everyday life

The retreat is being held at no cost.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Imagine being silent for six hours. No technology, no noise. Just you, your thoughts and mother nature.

“Just setting up aside to really focus in and have a silent moment and just listen," said the coordinator of the Silent Retreats Jacques Abreu.

Jacques Abreu, an operations manager for the Chestnut Hill Villa was dealing with a lot of stressors in his life and was recommended to take some time away.

“And so I built a silent retreat for myself and then i invited six of my friends to do a silent retreat with me and now we’re up to seven silent retreats,” said Abreu.

He decided to continue to do these retreats for other people, who might benefit from having those six hours of silence.

The Retreat offers guests a personalized day or you can also spend time listening, creating, reading and journaling.

“For each individual to have an experience with the divine in themselves and so that they can really tone and have a minute where they can just experience what it looks like to just be and not have to perform,” said Abreu.

Those who’ve had the opportunity to attend one of the retreats say it was an eye-opening experience.

“Sitting and being silent and being present was such a peaceful thing for me,” said Rebekah Abreu.

“It was very much self-reflection, kind of grounding, getting back to you to know why I do what I do and who I am,” said Corinne Mendinhall.