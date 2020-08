Sierra Brown, 16, was last seen on August 16 around 9:00 p.m. at her Hampden Township home.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a Cumberland County teenager who ran away from home.

Sierra Brown, 16, was last seen on August 16 around 9:00 p.m. at her home in Hampden Township.

Police say Brown left a note behind saying she was running away because she "wants to be happy."

Brown is described as a white female who stands about 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds.