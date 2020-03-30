Shutdown could mean 'catastrophic' things for Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development

The sun may shine on Schreiber Pediatric, but the future of the 84-year Lancaster County establishment is clouded with uncertainty because of COVID-19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s one of the only places for kids with special needs to receive therapy in our area, and now, there is concern it could shutdown.

COVID-19 is forcing the President of Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development to lay off dozens of workers, and it is hurting its funding. Schreiber is dependent on donations - as are thousands of families across Pennsylvania.

Schreiber is closed until further notice. On its website, it reads, "Given the travel restrictions associated with the order and the ongoing need to avoid gatherings in public places, Schreiber is unable to offer our center-based services at this time. We will continue to evaluate this and will continue to follow the guidance of state and local public health officials."

“Right now, we have laid off over half of our staff,” said President James DeBord.

DeBord says COVID-19 hasn't made things easy at Schreiber.

“It's been very hard,” explained DeBord. “Choices we've had to make. The plan is that we hope to bring every one of them back here.”

It’s also difficult for approximately 4,000 families who depend on Schreiber in one way, shape, or form.

“I meet with every family when they first start services,” explained Jennifer Gill, a social worker at Schreiber.

Gill not only works with all of those families, her son also depends on Schreiber's care.

“My son Jack is three; he has a diagnosis of autism,” explained Gill. “He comes to daycare at Schreiber, he comes to preschool at Schreiber, he gets speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy services as well. In addition, he also comes to swim lessons at Schreiber.”

Gill describes the benefit as unbelievable.

“He started talking. He can follow directions now. I mean, if he wants to,” added Gill. “He can jump; he could never jump before his PT taught him to jump.”

“You can't go out and find other entities that provide outpatient pediatric therapy for children from birth through 21,” added DeBord.

That's because DeBord says, on average, Schreiber loses $65 for every hour of service it provides for a child.

“No one else is willing to absorb those kinds of losses,” stated DeBord.

Now, factor in the current state of things.

“We’ve already lost our largest fundraising event of the year,” he said.

DeBord says that fundraiser would've brought in more than $150,000, or a portion of its $5 million annual budget.

On top of that, Schreiber is also losing roughly $100,000 every week it's closed.

“The longer we go obviously the greater likelihood that Schreiber won't survive,” he said. “Tens of thousands, if probably not hundreds of thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by Schreiber -- we need them now more than ever to step up so we can be here for the children of today and for generations to come.”