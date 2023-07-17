Civil War Trails program adds Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg

The Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg is one of the first in Pennsylvania added to the program.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg was added to the multi-state Civil War Trails program.

Nancie Gudmestad, founder and director of the Shriver House Museum, assisted the Civil War Trails team to place a historical marker in front of the museum.

The Civil War Trails program is a multi-state effort to connect different historical sites for guests to visit and learn more about the war and the people who lived through it.

The Shriver House Museum is one of the first sites in Pennsylvania added to the program. The museum offers a different perspective of the Battle of Gettysburg, giving guests the chance to learn about the conflict through the eyes of a family caught up in the turmoil.

“For many visitors, the story of the battle is only focused on the soldiers, and not the women and children who endured the days before, during and after," said Drew Gruber, executive director of Civil War Trails Inc.