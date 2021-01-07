Shrinking blue line: Small police departments have trouble finding officers

A police chief in Schuylkill County says that his department is increasingly staffed by part-timers, and even part-time officers are hard to find.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Small police departments across the state are running out of officers to patrol the streets.

Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says some have been discouraged.

"Most of your officers, the overwhelming majority, are good people just out there trying to do his or her job in a very difficult environment. I think some of them are saying to themselves right now, 'Is it worth it?'" said Chief Combs.

With fewer officers, it's becoming more and more difficult to find coverage.

"We run a 24/7 police department, so there's someone on duty all the time."

The Minersville Police Department still has coverage on every shift, but many of those shifts are now being covered by part-timers. Chief Combs says that pool is dwindling.

"Police officers are leaving this field in droves in many places, so there's a lot of full-time openings. Most part-time officers are looking for full-time positions, so we hire them, we train them, and when they are trained, then they are able to go and get a full-time position somewhere."

Combs understands it's a difficult job. Each officer must attend a police academy and complete rigorous training to prepare them for public service. Combs says officers are scrutinized like never before and believes, for many, the payoff isn't enough.

"What you could get paid in a private-sector job, in most cases, is going to be higher than what you are going to make as a police officer, and you don't have to get spit at, punched, shot at, and deal with hostile situations all the time."

Combs says it's a big responsibility, but it's one he and his officers take on with pride and will continue to.