One dead after shooting in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — One person is dead after a shooting in Shrewsbury on Monday.

Police say around 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 10, they responded to the area of Wolfe Rd. and E. Forrest Ave. in Shrewsbury Township for a reported shooting.

Officials say that one person is dead as a result of the shooting, and a person of interest is currently being held by Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

There is a police presence at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near Wolfe Rd.

However, further details of the shooting are unknown as of this writing.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.