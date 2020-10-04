Shower curtains now being used to help protect EMS crews in Lancaster County

Susquehanna Valley EMS is the first in Lancaster County to use shower curtains to transport possible COVID-19 patients

You use it in your bathroom. They plan to use it to save lives.

Susquehanna Valley EMS has begun using shower curtains to help transport possible COVID-19 patients in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It was important for us to get the clear plastic (curtains) so they (the patients) don’t feel totally confined,” said Susquehanna Valley EMS Chief Mike Fitzgibbons.

Fitzgibbons said he got the idea of using the shower curtains from Geisinger EMS.

“Weekly we’re getting ideas from each other and make things safer for providers,” said Fitzgibbons.

On Friday, Target on Fruitville Pike assisted in the effort by donating 50 clear shower curtains to Susquehanna Valley EMS.

“We were able to get a pretty hefty donation from them to be able to do this,” said Fitzgibbons who also expressed thanks to Target.

Susquehanna Valley EMS recently put 6 EMS providers into quarantine after two patients tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 6 providers, two contracted coronavirus in addition to one office worker, said Fitzgibbons.

The shower curtains will act as an extra layer of protection for providers, in addition to gloves and a mask.

“What we’re trying to do in this case is to keep our medical workers from taking the brunt of those bodily fluids,” said Fitzgibbons.