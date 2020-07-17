Should kids go back to class? As districts debate a return, PSEA is calling on Congress for more funding

PSEA says many districts are facing shortfalls due to the pandemic

Will students physically return to class?

The answer will lie in what district children attend.

Right now each district is laying out its personalized plan to be approved by the school board and sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

But groups such as the PSEA are asking the U.S. Congress for $175 billion nationwide to help schools struggling with funding setbacks caused by the pandemic.

"The last thing we need to have happen now is, whether it be layoffs, reductions in school staff, we need all hangs on deck," said Chris Lilienthal, a PSEA spokesperson.

Lilienthal said PSEA also sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf requesting that each school that physically returns this fall has a contingency plan in place for cyber learning in case COVID-19 cases would force students to stay home.

"Our position is that, well, let me put it this way: our members really want to be back in the classroom with students. They missed seeing their students so much in the spring," said Lilienthal. But, he later added, "the key question here is will it be safe for everyone to return?"

The Pennsylvania State Education Association said it has been working closely with the state for months. It said many of the guidelines the state issued Thursday to educators fell in line with recommendations PSEA supported.

"To reopen our schools safely we absolutely need to have resources and staff in place to be able to carry out these new safety protocols," said Lilienthal.

The state recommendations include the following: