Nearby shots-fired call forces Harrisburg elementary school into temporary lockdown, officials say

Foose Elementary School on the 1300 block of Sycamore Street was placed in lockdown for about 90 minutes as a precautionary measure Monday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shots-fired report in the vicinity of a Harrisburg elementary school caused officials to place the building in temporary lockdown Monday morning, school district officials said in a notice to parents and guardians.

The incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. near Foose Elementary School on the 1300 block of Sycamore Street in the city, according to the Harrisburg School District.

According to district officials, the shots were fired in or near the Hall Manor Public Housing community, which is adjacent to the school building.

Principal William Hicks immediately placed the building on lockdown, ordering all students and staff to shelter in place in their classrooms, the school district said.

Teaching and class schedules were not affected, and all students and staff are safe, the school district said.