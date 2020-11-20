Shopping small this holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic is a 'patriotic duty' says York's Mayor

The Mayor urged everyone to shop small this holiday season while following health and safety guidelines

Local businesses are making a plea to all holiday shoppers to think 'small' this holiday.

On Friday, York Mayor Michael Helfrich issued a proclamation to declare November 28 'Small Business Saturday' in the city.

The Mayor described shopping small this holiday as everyone's 'patriotic duty' to support their local friends, families and neighbors. However, he also urged everyone to follow health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

