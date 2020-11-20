Shopping small this holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic is a 'patriotic duty' says York's Mayor

Local businesses are making a plea to all holiday shoppers to think 'small' this holiday.
On Friday, York Mayor Michael Helfrich issued a proclamation to declare November 28 'Small Business Saturday' in the city.
The Mayor described shopping small this holiday as everyone's 'patriotic duty' to support their local friends, families and neighbors. However, he also urged everyone to follow health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Mayor was joined by representatives from Downtown Inc. as well as small business owners to make the announcement at the Historic Penn Market on W. Market St. Each person reminded everyone to follow health and safety guidelines like wearing masks when entering businesses this holiday season.