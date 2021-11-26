Shoppers score Black Friday deals

The National Retail Federation says Americans are expected to spend at least $108 million on Black Friday

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvanians took advantage of Black Friday as many shoppers at the York Galleria mall exited with bags filled with items.

"Get stuff done earlier, why wait till the last 30 days till Christmas," said Lorna Myers, a shopper.

Some, who say Black Friday shopping is a tradition, began hitting stores before sunrise.

"It's fun we go out doing it every year going around store to store. It's one of our family bonding times," said Shania Lucas, a shopper.

While another customer, Katrina Kimmel said she uses the experience as an excuse to get out the house.

"It's alright, I just started doing this a couple years ago to hang out with friends," Kimmel said.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend an estimated $158.3 million during Thanksgiving weekend. It's an increase from 2020 as shoppers spent $156.6 million.