YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim in the hospital.

On September 6 around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of W. Princess Street for a reported shooting.

Authorities say a teenage victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.