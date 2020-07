A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Sunday morning in York.

On July 26 around 10:10 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Penn Street in York.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim who had been shot while he was outside.

He was taken to York Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police believe the victim was targeted in the incident, but no arrests have been made.