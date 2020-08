One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting, emergency dispatch said.

YORK, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 500 block of W. North Street in York around 12:15 a.m. on August 17 for a reported shooting.

Dispatch said one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are currently on scene investigating.