One taken to hospital after shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in York on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say around 10:00 a.m. on April 27, they responded to the 500 block of N. Pershing Ave. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, police learned that a victim was taken to the hospital by a vehicle in the area.

Officials say that the victim is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact the York City Police Department.