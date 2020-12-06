Police investigating early morning shooting in York

A 25-year-old victim was shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Park Street in York, and police are investigating.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York.

On June 12 around 3:00 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Park Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old victim who had been shot inside of the residence.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.

Police say that no arrests have been made.