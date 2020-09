The victim told police he was approached by three men and shot in the leg while attempting to enter his residence in the 1200 block of Colonial Road.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Lower Paxton Township.

On August 30 around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in the 1200 block of Colonial Road.

The victim told police that he was confronted by three Black men when he entered his residence, and was shot in the leg.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life threatening.