Community members mourn the deadly shooting of Lebanon police officer

They say the death of Lieutenant William Lebo was senseless and are asking for an end to violence in the city.

LEBANON, Pa. — A cold, windy evening did not stop Lebanon community members from sharing their condolences and honoring the late Lieutenant William Lebo.

The 40-year veteran of law enforcement lost his life in the line of duty Thursday evening.

Lt. Lebo, along with other officers, was responding to a domestic incident on the 1100 block of Forest St. when a man — Travis Shaud — fatally shot Lt. Lebo and injuring two other officers, who are now in critical condition.

"I was sad, and frustrated and angry too, because like I told my husband it's so senseless,” said Rose Snyder, a cross guard for the city of Lebanon.

Snyder said she was one of Lebo’s crossing guards and says she cannot fathom his death.

"It leaves a big hole in my heart because I will miss him... he was a good, great man,” she said.

Snyder, her husband, and Lebanon neighbor Jason Ruhnke held a vigil with candles and flowers in Lt. Lebo’s honor.

"He was a very great person, great to grow up with... he's going to be missed,” said Ruhnke.

Law enforcement organizations such as The Cumberland County Law Enforcement Foundation and the Pennsylvania Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors are calling on people to realize the impact tragedies like these leave on not only community members but the families of victims.

Michael McLaughlin, the president of the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Board of Directors, released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lebanon City Police Department and their friends and family as they grieve the loss of a brother and rally to support those injured as they heal, physically and emotionally. This moment is a harsh reminder of the dangers that exist every day in law enforcement, but it also brings light to the important work communities must do to forever honor and remember the fallen. This is especially important as we embrace the families that will feel this loss for the rest of their lives. Organizations like ours not only serve as a place of remembrance but as a constant source of support for those families.”

Kim Weigand, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, released the following statement:

“As the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors and the Mom of an officer killed in the line of duty, the tragic death of Lt. Lebo and the wounding of Officers Adams and Underkoffler truly affects all of us as Survivors. We keep the families of these Heroes and the Lebanon City Police Department in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. We grieve with the family of Lt. Lebo, and we pray with the families of Officers Adams and Underkoffler for a full and complete recovery."

Governor Tom Wolf has issued a statement about the incident as well, saying in part, “...All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy...”