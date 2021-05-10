Police investigating after person allegedly shot at horse and buggy in Lancaster County

A passenger in a green Jeep Cherokee allegedly fired shots from an air soft or BB gun at a horse and buggy.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in which a passenger from a vehicle allegedly shot at a horse and buggy.

On October 3 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to White Horse Rd. at Amish Rd. in Salisbury Township in reference to an air soft or BB gun being fired at a horse and buggy.

Authorities say that no injuries were suffered and no damage to the horse and buggy was noted.

Police say the person who allegedly fired the shots was a passenger in a green Jeep Cherokee.