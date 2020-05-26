Police investigating shooting at Econo Lodge in Lancaster County

The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident, and left one person in the hospital.

On May 26 around 12:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge/Dutch View Motel in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East for a report of a person shot in a first floor room.

Upon arrival, police located a victim with a gun shot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery, authorities said.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act.