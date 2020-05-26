Police investigating shooting at Econo Lodge in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.
On May 26 around 12:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge/Dutch View Motel in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East for a report of a person shot in a first floor room.
Upon arrival, police located a victim with a gun shot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery, authorities said.
Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.