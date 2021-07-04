Police investigating after 47-year-old man shot, killed in Harrisburg

According to District Attorney Fran Chardo, a man is dead after being shot along the 1400 block of Vernon Street on April 6.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says that a man was killed shortly before 9:00 p.m. on April 6 along the 1400 block of Vernon Street in Harrisburg.

Police say 47-year-old Laroyce Reed was found shot inside an apartment, and despite receiving treatment from EMS, Reed succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.