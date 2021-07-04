x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Police investigating after 47-year-old man shot, killed in Harrisburg

According to District Attorney Fran Chardo, a man is dead after being shot along the 1400 block of Vernon Street on April 6.
Credit: Crimewatch
LaRoyce Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says that a man was killed shortly before 9:00 p.m. on April 6 along the 1400 block of Vernon Street in Harrisburg.

Police say 47-year-old Laroyce Reed was found shot inside an apartment, and despite receiving treatment from EMS, Reed succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 717-558-6900.

Download the FOX43 app here.