Officer shot in Cumberland County; man dies in shooting with police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police who were attempting to arrest him with a warrant in North Middleton Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Brittany Drive in North Middleton Township around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 16.

At a press conference on Wednesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said the officer tried to serve an warrant on the man when the suspect shot the officer.

Authorities say that the officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, shot back, killing the man.

Police say the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

State Troopers say the public is not in danger.