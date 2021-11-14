Shipping companies seek out workers as deliveries spike amid early holiday deals

Shipping companies have been holding hiring fairs as they expect deliveries to spike during the holiday season

Shipping companies are bracing for deliveries to spike as more people are once again expected to shop online this holiday season amid ongoing supply issue and the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service (USPS) have been advertising jobs as they seek out more workers to keep up with the delivery demand.

FEDEX

FedEX ground opened a new automated station in Carlisle that is currently seeking to hire 125 people amid the growing demand for service. The 981,000 square foot facility on Centerville Road already employs 190 people.

It can sort 15,000 packages per hour.

Click here for information on available positions.

UPS

UPS announced it expected to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees as the company predicted an annual increase in package volume from October 2021-January 2022.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

Learn how to apply here.

USPS

The U.S. Postal Service planned to hire more than 40,000 seasonal workers before the winter holiday.

Learn how to apply here.