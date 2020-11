Authorities say, Pamela Jones, 33, went missing after leaving a meeting on the 100 block of East King Street at 2 p.m.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg police are looking for a woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Jones is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black or gray leggings, according to authorities.