Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room arrives in Central Pa.

This new escape room promises to bring 60 minutes of fun and suspense. It can accommodate up to eight players at a time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Strasburg Railroad is hosting a Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room on the train.

This is the second year they're hosting this event. Last year's theme was "Houdini's Great Escape."

The premise of the escape room is that Sherlock Holmes has left clues on board the President’s Car in hopes that you and your group can outsmart the criminal mastermind, Dr. Moriarty, before time runs out.

The Escape Room will run most Fridays and Saturdays until June.

Tickets are $50 per passenger.

Click here to get your tickets.