Carlisle man will serve more than 13 years in prison for drug trafficking, firearms offenses

Sheldon Tee Brooks, 58, was sentenced to 161 months in prison for dealing crack cocaine and illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, prosecutors say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man will serve up to 161 months in prison and five years of probation after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday.

Sheldon Tee Brooks, 58, had previously pleaded guilty to distribution of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, Gurganus said.

Brooks was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

According to Gurganus, Brooks admitted to possessing with intent to distribute more than 12 grams of crack cocaine, and to possessing a short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number in furtherance of drug trafficking between October and Nov. 2019, in Cumberland County.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.

