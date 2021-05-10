x
Sheetz announces $2 wage increase and summer stimulus program

The permanent $2 increase comes as a result of the company’s $28.5 million investment in employees that was announced in February.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz has announced a $2 wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees which will go into effect on May 21, according to a press release. In addition to this, the company also announced a summer stimulus program, which will provide an additional $1 wage increase from May 21 through September 23.

The permanent $2 increase comes as a result of the company’s $28.5 million investment in employees that was announced in February. The increase equates to a $50 million annual investment.

"To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz said. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz was recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the 7th time, also according to the release. Sheetz offers benefits to employees, a 401(k) retirement plan, and a newly updated parental leave policy, which provides two weeks of fully-paid time off for new mothers, as well as their partners.

The company also currently has over 2,000 positions ready to be filled. To apply, visit this link.

