Reduced diesel fuel prices arrive at Sheetz to celebrate truck drivers

Truck drivers can cash in on a one-time free meal as well as reduced fuel for a full month, starting Labor Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz is taking Truck Driver Appreciation Week to the next level.

Typically running for a week, beginning on Sept. 11, Sheetz will offer discounted diesel fuel prices starting Sept. 5 through Sept. 30.

The diesel will cost $4.49 a gallon, and is expected to be reduced at all 654 Sheetz locations that offer diesel fuel pumps.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

Sheetz will also offer truck drivers a free meal, including a half sub, bag of fries, and any size self-serve coffee or fountain soda.