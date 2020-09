The new store will be located in the 5200 block of N. Susquehanna Trail.

YORK, Pa. — Sheetz has announced that it will open its new store in York on September 24.

The new store, located at 5235 N. Susquehanna Trail in York, will open on Thursday.

The opening will be marked with a $2,500 donation by Sheetz to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and a $2,500 donation to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.