Sheetz to hire nearly 3,000 new employees

Sheetz has announced plans to hire nearly 3,000 new employees company-wide.

The company will hold an open hiring day on March 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 619 store locations. This day comes in light of the company's $28.5 million investment in store employee wages.

On this hiring day, prospective employees can apply in person while learning about Sheetz' "commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement, and disrupting the convenience category."

Recently, Sheetz also announced an updated parental leave policy. The policy stipulates that employees are entitled to 12 weeks of fully-paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully-paid time off for partners.

In addition to parental benefits, Sheetz also offers employees medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, and more.

Potential employees are expected to adhere to Sheetz' COVID-19 protocols when attending hiring day on March 31. These protocols include mask wearing and social distancing.